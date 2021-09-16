AEW News: Team Taz Attacks CM Punk On Dynamite, FTR and Shawn Spears Assault Sting & Darby Allin

– Team Taz got the jump — literally — on CM Punk on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Punk, who is set to face Powerhouse Hobbs on the Grand Slam episode of Dynamite, was on commentary for tonight’s show when Taz and Hook approached Punk and Hobbs attacked him from behind. Hook locked in a dragon sleeper and then Hobbs put Punk through the table.

You can see a clip of the segment below:

.@CMPunk walked directly into Team Taz's path of rage #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/k4blfZLWWW — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 16, 2021

FTR came out to attack Sting and Darby Allin after Allin’s win over Spears on tonight’s show. The Pinnacle members assaulted the two and wiped their facepaint off:

– FTR and Shawn Spears look to disrespect Sting and Darby Allin by wiping off their facepaint

.@ShawnSpears tries to rub the facepaint off of @DarbyAllin – Tune in NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/hET9u0ijMi — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 16, 2021