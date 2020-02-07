AEW Teaming With American Heart Association In Atlanta

All Elite Wrestling has announced that they are teaming with the American Heart Association in Atlanta for a new heart-health initiative. Here’s a press release:

ALL ELITE WRESTLING TEAMS WITH AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION IN ATLANTA FOR HEART HEALTH INITIATIVE

— Donations to AHA-Atlanta will Support American Heart Month and Grant Tickets to AEW: DYNAMITE show in Atlanta on Feb. 19 —

ATLANTA, Feb. 7, 2020—All Elite Wrestling (AEW) today announced a special collaboration with the American Heart Association (AHA) in Atlanta to support American Heart Month, a time the nation turns its attention to heart disease, the No. 1 killer of Americans, and the AHA rallies a call-to-action across the nation.

Starting today, National Wear Red Day, through Valentine’s Day (Feb. 7-14), those who donate $50 or more to the AHA’s Atlanta branch will receive two tickets to AEW’s nationally televised DYNAMITE show at State Farm Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 19. The proceeds will go directly to the AHA’s American Heart Month efforts including “Go Red for Women,” the signature program for educating the public on heart health and ending heart disease and strokes in women.

How to Donate: Today through Feb. 14, donations can be sent here: AHA Donation AEW Tickets

How to Receive AEW DYNAMITE Tickets: Upon donating $50 or more, fans will receive an automatic confirmation email. Please forward this confirmation email to Joan Leslie at AHA-Atlanta at: [email protected] You will then receive information on how to pick up your AEW tickets.

“We are committed to the health and wellness of everyone in our organization, and we hope to share that value with our fans during American Heart Month, and help support the American Heart Association’s incredible and extremely important work,” said Brandi Rhodes, Chief Brand Officer of AEW. “Atlanta is my second home, and I’m so proud to join with AHA-Atlanta to help raise funds and help everyone understand the challenge and opportunity we have to battling heart disease during American Heart Month.”

“Together we are empowering women to save the lives, and we welcome AEW fans to join in this fight with us,” said Joan Leslie, GO RED Development Director, American Heart Association.

For more information about the American Heart Association and “Go Red for Women,” please visit www.heart.org.

About AEW AEW is a new professional wrestling promotion headlined by members of The Elite (Cody & Brandi Rhodes, Matt & Nick Jackson, Kenny Omega and Hangman Page) and Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley. For the first time in many years, AEW is offering an alternative to mainstream wrestling, with a growing roster of world-class male and female wrestlers who are poised to bring new spirit, freshness and energy to the industry. The inaugural event under the AEW banner was DOUBLE OR NOTHING in Las Vegas in May 2019, followed by FYTER FEST in Daytona Beach, FIGHT FOR THE FALLEN in Jacksonville, ALL OUT in Chicago, FULL GEAR in Baltimore, and REVOLUTION in Chicago. AEW: DYNAMITE is a two-hour weekly show airing on Wednesdays from 8 to 10 p.m. ET on TNT. The action-packed matches take place in different cities across the nation each Wednesday. For more info, check out @AEWrestling (Twitter), @AllEliteWrestling (Instagram), / AllEliteWrestling (FB), AllEliteWrestling (YouTube).

About American Heart Association The six cardiologists who founded the American Heart Association in 1924 would be amazed.

From humble beginnings, the AHA has grown into the nation’s oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. A shared focus on cardiovascular health unites our more than 33 million volunteers and supporters as well as our more than 3,400 employees. Learn more about our impact over time.

Heart disease is the No. 1 killer worldwide, and stroke ranks second globally. Even when those conditions don’t result in death, they cause disability and diminish quality of life. We want to see a world free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke. Our size and scope let us have real impact. We have invested more than $4.5 billion in research, more than any U.S. nonprofit organization. Learn more about our life-changing funded research breakthroughs.