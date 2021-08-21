wrestling / News
AEW Teaming With Pro Wrestling Tees For Live Event Next Month
August 20, 2021 | Posted by
AEW is partnering with Pro Wrestling Tees for a special live event early next month. Pro Wrestling Tees announced that they are teaming with AEW for the event, which takes place on September 2nd in Schaumburg, Illinois.
Details on the event are still coming. This is the same week as AEW All Out in Chicago.
