AEW Teaming With Wounded Warrior Project To Raise Money For Veterans

All Elite Wrestling has announced that they will be teaming up with the Wounded Warrior Project to raise money for US veterans. Those who donate over $20 will be eligible to get two tickets for AEW Dynamite Homecoming in Jacksonville on August 4.

The company said in a statement: “AEW is teaming up with the Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) from July 25th, 2021 to August 2nd, 2021 to help raise money for our veterans! We would love for the AEW Community to donate to this awesome cause! Your gift, no matter how big or small, will help WWP transform the way America’s injured veterans are empowered, employed and engaged in our communities. Let’s make the transition back to civilian life for these warriors and their families an ELITE one! In addition to supporting this great cause, any donation over $20 will be able to receive TWO (2) tickets to our AEW Dynamite Homecoming Show in Jacksonville, FL at Daily’s Place on August 4th, 2021!”