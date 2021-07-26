wrestling / News
AEW Teaming With Wounded Warrior Project To Raise Money For Veterans
AEW is teaming up with the Wounded Warrior Project in order to help raise money for veterans. The company announced that they have partnered with the charity, with any fans who donate over $20 able to receive two tickets to the AEW Dynamite Homecoming event on August 4th at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.
You can check out the full announcement below, and donate here.
AEW is teaming up with the Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) from July 25th, 2021 to August 2nd, 2021 to help raise money for our veterans! We would love for the AEW Community to donate to this awesome cause! WWP began in 2003 as a small, grassroots effort providing simple care and comfort items to the hospital bedsides of the first wounded service members returning home from the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan. As their post-service needs evolved, so have WWP programs and services, which include mental health, career counseling, and long-term rehabilitative care (services these warriors never have to pay a penny for) is improving the lives of millions of warriors and their families. Your gift, no matter how big or small, will help WWP transform the way America’s injured veterans are empowered, employed, and engaged in our communities. Let’s make the transition back to civilian life for these warriors and their families an ELITE one!
In addition to supporting this great cause, any donation over $20 will be able to receive TWO (2) tickets to our AEW Dynamite Homecoming Show in Jacksonville, FL at Daily’s Palace on August 4th, 2021!
To learn even more about the Wounded Warrior Project® visit their website at www.woundedwarriorproject.org
The contest rules are:
“Eligibility to redeem two (2) tickets for admission to AEW: Dynamite- Homecoming (“Tickets”) on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida is limited to persons who (a) are 18 years or older in the United States other than where prohibited by law; and (b) donate a minimum of $20 to the Wound Warrior Project fundraiser page by Monday, August 2, 2021. This offer is based on availability and subject to the terms herein. Limited Tickets are available, and Tickets will be distributed in the order of those who donate. By donating, you are not guaranteed any Tickets. Exact fulfillment dates and procedures will be determined by All Elite Wrestling, LLC (“AEW”). If you are selected as a recipient, AEW will notify you via email. Recipients must claim their Tickets by the deadline and in accordance with the procedures established by AEW, otherwise you may forfeit the offer as determined by AEW. This offer expires August 4, 2021 at 6:00 pm EST. The Tickets cannot be exchanged for cash and this offer has no cash value. No substitutions and AEW is not responsible if any portion of the AEW: Dynamite show is rescheduled, postponed, or canceled. This offer is for two (2) Tickets only. Recipients of the offer are responsible for all costs and expenses associated with travel, accommodations, transportation, meals and all other incidental expenses associated with use of the Tickets. Only one (1) pair of Tickets will be awarded per person. This offer is void where prohibited by law. Cannot be combined with any other offer of AEW.”
More Trending Stories
- GCW Homecoming: Part 1 Results: Matt Cardona Defeats Nick Gage In Wild Match
- Kenny Omega Comments On CM Punk & Daniel Bryan Possibly Joining AEW, Praises Both of Them
- Margot Robbie Says She Used To Sleep In Room With Life-size Cut-Out of John Cena
- Cody Rhodes Thinks of Triple H As A Role Model, Says They Spoke Recently