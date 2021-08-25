AEW Teams With Pro Wrestling Tees For All Out Special Events

AEW and Pro Wrestling Tees are partnering for two events during All Out week. The companies have announced that they’re partnering for a Chicago Charity Softball Game on September 2nd and an All Out Side Party on September 5th.

The softball game will pit AEW”s Colt Cabana, Frankie Kazarian, Thunder Rosa, Shawn Spears and others against the Team PWT with proceeds benefitting PAWS Chicago. Tickets run $20 or $60 for a 4-pack and include meet & greets that take place from 5 PM – 7 PM. You can get them here.

Meanwhile, the Side Party takes place before the PPV itself and runs from 1 PM to 5 PM and will be free for all ages. Food and alcohol is available for sale and there will be a live DJ and entertainment.