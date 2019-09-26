wrestling / News

AEW Teams With DC Comics For New Art Pieces

September 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chris Jericho DC COmics

– AEW is taking advantage of its corporate synergy through WarnerMedia for a partnership with DC Comics. AEW on TNT announced on Twitter today that the companies are teaming up and released two art pieces drawn by Justice League and Flash artist Howard Porter. You can see the images of Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley below.

DC Comics is owned by WarnerMedia, whose TNT will be the broadcast home of AEW Dynamite. More details from the partnership will be announced later:

