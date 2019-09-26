wrestling / News
AEW Teams With DC Comics For New Art Pieces
– AEW is taking advantage of its corporate synergy through WarnerMedia for a partnership with DC Comics. AEW on TNT announced on Twitter today that the companies are teaming up and released two art pieces drawn by Justice League and Flash artist Howard Porter. You can see the images of Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley below.
DC Comics is owned by WarnerMedia, whose TNT will be the broadcast home of AEW Dynamite. More details from the partnership will be announced later:
Who can stop Le Champion, @IAmJericho?
Stay tuned for more of our @DCComics collaboration and don't miss @tntdrama Supervillain Weekend all weekend long this Friday, 9/27 through Sunday! pic.twitter.com/BrLkKLQqfb
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 25, 2019
Unleash the Moxley 😡
Here's our second piece in the #AEW x @DCComics collaboration pic.twitter.com/6YnBTVwspi
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 25, 2019
