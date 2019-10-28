UPDATE: AEW Announces Homecoming Episode of Dynamite in Jacksonville

UPDATE: The big announcement from AEW is that they will return to Jacksonville, Florida on January 1, 2020 for a special ‘Homecoming’ edition of Dynamite. The event will air live from Daily’s Place.

We are coming home!#AEWDynamite will be back in Jacksonville, FL on New Years Day!

Wed Jan 1st | Daily’s Place | 2020 Tickets start at $20 and go on sale this Friday, Nov 1st Noon/11c Visit https://t.co/5WsWwyDkwZ for full event and pricing details pic.twitter.com/dzqtW3oU08 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 28, 2019

