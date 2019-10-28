wrestling / News
UPDATE: AEW Announces Homecoming Episode of Dynamite in Jacksonville
UPDATE: The big announcement from AEW is that they will return to Jacksonville, Florida on January 1, 2020 for a special ‘Homecoming’ edition of Dynamite. The event will air live from Daily’s Place.
We are coming home!#AEWDynamite will be back in Jacksonville, FL on New Years Day!
Wed Jan 1st | Daily’s Place | 2020
Tickets start at $20 and go on sale this Friday, Nov 1st Noon/11c
Visit https://t.co/5WsWwyDkwZ for full event and pricing details pic.twitter.com/dzqtW3oU08
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 28, 2019
Original: All Elite Wrestling is currently hyping a big announcement for 12 PM ET on their Twitter account. It’s unknown what it will be, but we’ll have an update as soon as it goes live.
The tweet reads: “Big announcement at 12e/11c today. Any guesses on what it could be?”
Big announcement at 12e/11c today. Any guesses on what it could be?
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 28, 2019
Under 1 hour till the big announcement.
HINT: It's not a video game.
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 28, 2019
Under 10mins till the announcement. Last-minute guesses!
HINT: It's not another championship
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 28, 2019
5mins till our announcement! Get your guesses in!
HINT: It's not action figures & We aren't moving to Monday nights.
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 28, 2019
1min till our announcement. Let us hear your guesses!
HINT: We are coming home!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 28, 2019
