UPDATE: AEW Announces Homecoming Episode of Dynamite in Jacksonville

October 28, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
UPDATE: The big announcement from AEW is that they will return to Jacksonville, Florida on January 1, 2020 for a special ‘Homecoming’ edition of Dynamite. The event will air live from Daily’s Place.

Original: All Elite Wrestling is currently hyping a big announcement for 12 PM ET on their Twitter account. It’s unknown what it will be, but we’ll have an update as soon as it goes live.

The tweet reads: “Big announcement at 12e/11c today. Any guesses on what it could be?

