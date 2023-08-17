AEW News: Texas Chain Saw Massacre Match Proceeds To Benefit Maui Food Bank, Dynamite Dark Match Result

– The proceeds gained from AEW’s sponsored Texas Chain Saw Massacre Match are set to benefit the Maui Food Bank. Tony Khan announced that the sponsorship money they received for the match will go toward the food bank to help people affected by the Maui wildfires.

Khan also noted that they had already signed the sponsorship for the tie-in and felt “we needed to get cash to @MauiFoodBank THIS week, THE most important thing now imo”

