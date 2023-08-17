wrestling / News

AEW News: Texas Chain Saw Massacre Match Proceeds To Benefit Maui Food Bank, Dynamite Dark Match Result

August 16, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

– The proceeds gained from AEW’s sponsored Texas Chain Saw Massacre Match are set to benefit the Maui Food Bank. Tony Khan announced that the sponsorship money they received for the match will go toward the food bank to help people affected by the Maui wildfires.

Khan also noted that they had already signed the sponsorship for the tie-in and felt “we needed to get cash to @MauiFoodBank THIS week, THE most important thing now imo”

PWInsider reports that Matt Sydal defeated Serpentico in the pre-show match before Dynamite.

