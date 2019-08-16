wrestling

AEW News: AEW Thanks Fans For Selling Out Philadelphia and Boston, New Vlogs From Sammy Guevara

August 16, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW on TNT

After the news that AEW managed to sell out their TV tapings for TNT episodes in Boston and Philadelphia in under an hour, the company thanked their fans in a post on Twitter.

They wrote: “Thank you AEW fans for selling out our Boston & Philly events. Our production team will be looking to open up seats between now and the event dates as we define our set/camera positions. Keeping checking http://AEWTIX.com for tickets released for sale!

– Sammy Guevara has released two new vlogs online. You can see both clips below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Sammy Guevara, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading