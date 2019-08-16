wrestling
AEW News: AEW Thanks Fans For Selling Out Philadelphia and Boston, New Vlogs From Sammy Guevara
– After the news that AEW managed to sell out their TV tapings for TNT episodes in Boston and Philadelphia in under an hour, the company thanked their fans in a post on Twitter.
They wrote: “Thank you AEW fans for selling out our Boston & Philly events. Our production team will be looking to open up seats between now and the event dates as we define our set/camera positions. Keeping checking http://AEWTIX.com for tickets released for sale!”
Thank you AEW fans for selling out our Boston & Philly events. .Our production team will be looking to open up seats between now and the event dates as we define our set/camera positions. Keeping checking https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq for tickets released for sale! pic.twitter.com/uGbybU09A7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 16, 2019
– Sammy Guevara has released two new vlogs online. You can see both clips below.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Why Lex Luger Didn’t Learn of 1997 World Title Win Until the Day of The Show
- Jim Ross Recalls Hearing NWA Promoters Discussing The Idea of Killing Vince McMahon
- Triple H Explains Why NXT Can Have Longer Storylines Than Raw or Smackdown
- Titus O’Neil Discusses Private Conversation With Hulk Hogan After Expressing Disappointment With Hogan’s Apology to WWE Locker Room