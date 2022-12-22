AEW News: Thunder Rosa Backstage At Dynamite, What Happened After Rampage Taping

– Thunder Rosa was backstage at this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. PWInsider reports that Rosa was at the taping, which took place in her hometown of San Antonio.

Rosa has been out of action with back issues since before All Out in September, and the site reports Rosa is not expected to return to the ring until after the New Year, with February or March as possibilities.

– The site also notes that Billy Gunn did some mic work for the fans after the AEW Rampage taping, including the DX “We got two words for ya” catchphrase. The crowd is said to have loved the post-show stuff.