AEW News: Thunder Rosa On Hey! (EW), Danhausen’s Latest Vlog

May 14, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Thunder Rosa AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

– Thunder Rosa is the guest on this week’s episode of Hey! (EW). You can see the episode of the RJ City-hosted series below:

– Danhausen’s latest vlog is below, described as follows:

“BBs Sweet Treats! Genuinely the best homemade candy I’ve ever had. Made by Brody Kings mom and sister”

