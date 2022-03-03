wrestling / News
AEW News: Thunder Rosa Pins Britt Baker on AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho Sends Message to Eddie Kingston
– Thunder Rosa got some momentum for her match against Britt Baker at AEW Revolution by pinning the champion on Dynamite. Rosa and Mercedes Martinez faced Baker and Jamie Hayter in a tag match on Wednesday’s show, with Rosa and Martinez getting the win:
.@ThunderRosa22 just pinned the #AEW Women's Champ Dr. @realbrittbaker 😱 in their tag team match tonight! Could this possibly be a reflection of what's to come on Sunday at the #AEWRevolution LIVE PPV? Don't miss another minute of #AEWDynamite on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/JQccVI7J2I
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 3, 2022
– Chris Jericho cut a promo on tonight’s Dynamite ahead of his match with Eddie Kingston at Revolution, and was assured by Santana & Ortiz that they were good:
We hear from @IAmJericho ahead of his match against @MadKing1981 on #AEWRevolution PPV LIVE this SUNDAY! @santana_proud & @Ortiz_Powerful make it clear where they stand…
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tbsnetwork! pic.twitter.com/RunM9uqzAS
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 3, 2022