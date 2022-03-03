wrestling / News

AEW News: Thunder Rosa Pins Britt Baker on AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho Sends Message to Eddie Kingston

March 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Thunder Rosa AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

– Thunder Rosa got some momentum for her match against Britt Baker at AEW Revolution by pinning the champion on Dynamite. Rosa and Mercedes Martinez faced Baker and Jamie Hayter in a tag match on Wednesday’s show, with Rosa and Martinez getting the win:

– Chris Jericho cut a promo on tonight’s Dynamite ahead of his match with Eddie Kingston at Revolution, and was assured by Santana & Ortiz that they were good:

