wrestling / News
AEW Ticket Pre-Sale Code Available for Return to Boston
February 20, 2025 | Posted by
– AEW has TV tapings scheduled for Dynamite on Wednesday, April 16 and Thursday, April 17 at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, Massachusetts. The ticket pre-sale code for the events is INS7AEW (via PWInsider). The ticket pre-sale is available today at Ticketmaster.com.
More Trending Stories
- Tony Schiavone Recalls Gene Okerlund Making The Jump From WWE To WCW
- Tony Khan & AEW Reportedly Pleased With Grand Slam Australia Numbers, Response
- Bully Ray Believes Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW Started the Downturn of the Company
- The Undertaker Addresses Bubba Ray Dudley’s Argument With Brayden Ray on WWE LFG