AEW Ticket Pre-Sale Code Available for Return to Boston

February 20, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Collision MGM Music Hall April 17 Image Credit: AEW

– AEW has TV tapings scheduled for Dynamite on Wednesday, April 16 and Thursday, April 17 at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, Massachusetts. The ticket pre-sale code for the events is INS7AEW (via PWInsider). The ticket pre-sale is available today at Ticketmaster.com.

