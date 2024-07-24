wrestling / News
AEW Collision Ticket Pre-Sale Code Available for Springfield Debut
July 24, 2024 | Posted by
– The ticket pre-sale code is now available for AEW Collision in Springfield, Massachusetts. AEW’s Springfield debut will be held at the MassMutual Center on Saturday, September 21. The ticket presale code for the event is AEF3AEW (via PWInsider).
