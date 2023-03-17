wrestling / News

AEW News: Tickets For Ohio House Show On Sale Tomorrow, Metalik’s ROH Theme Song

March 17, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW House Rules Image Credit: AEW

– Tickets go on sale tomorrow for the AEW House Rules show in Troy, Ohio. AEW announced the news on Twitter, as you can see below:

“Get ready Troy, Ohio! #AEW House Rules meet & greet tickets will go on sale TOMORROW at 10am ET. They will be available for purchase at http://AEWLIVEMERCH.com! @orangecassidy @RealBrittBaker”

– The ROH YouTube account has released Metalik’s entrance theme:

