AEW News: Tickets Go On Sale For June Dates, William Regal on Talk is Jericho, Latest Matt Hardy Podcast

– AEW put tickets on sale today for two of their June tapings. The company put tickets up for their June 15th Dynamite & Rampage taping in St. Louis (available here) and their June 22nd Dynamite & Rampage taping in Milwaukee (here).

– William Regal was the guest on the latest episode of Talk is Jericho, which you can check out below. The episode is described as follows:

“William Regal makes his highly-anticipated return, and this time he’s telling stories about the British wrestling scene, and the guys who influenced him and schooled him when he was first getting started at the age of 15. He’s got some great stories about Shirley Crabtree aka Big Daddy, Giant Haystacks (whom William wrestled a lot in his early years and even traveled with), Les Thornton, and Sid Cooper. He remembers the first time Tiger Mask came to Britain and what he learned and took back with him to Japan. Regal talks about his first holiday camps, his first trip overseas, and he even gives a lesson in British slang! He breaks down the British spots that continue to influence guys to this day like the Dick Beyer, the Tony Charles and the International spot, and he shares some stories from his WWE days about Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley.”

– The latest episode of Extreme Life of Matt Hardy is online, with Matt looking back at WrestleMania 2000: