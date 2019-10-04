Ticks on Sale Today for AEW Dynamite in Champaign, Illinois

– AEW has announced that tickets will be going on sale today for AEW Dynamite in Champaign, Illinois. The event will be held at the State Farm Center. Tickets are going on sale at 12:00 pm EST at AEWTix.com.

Tony Khan noted on on his Twitter account the importance of this event, which is being held in his hometown. He wrote, “I was born 10/10/82, 10 has always been my number. We only get one chance to do the 10th episode of @AEWrestling Dynamite on TNT on December 4, & there’s no place I’d go than the town I was born in + in the building where I saw my first wrestling show. Tickets onsale this Friday!”

Also earlier this week, he wrote, “Maybe my best week ever as @AEWonTNT Dynamite debuts in 2 days, Wednesday 8pm ET + wins for @FulhamFC & @Jaguars this past weekend, now the cherry on top: @AEWrestling #AEWDynamite is coming to @StateFarmCenter in my hometown Champaign, IL 12/4! Tickets onsale this Friday 11amCT!”

Friday is here and that means tickets go on sale for #AEWChampaign at the @StateFarmCenter TODAY!

Noon et / 11ct 🎟 Visit https://t.co/5WsWwyDkwZ for all event dates and ticket information pic.twitter.com/cPeryVJDir — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 4, 2019