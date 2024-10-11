wrestling / News
Latest AEW Timelines Videos Look at Young Bucks vs. Private Party & Darby Allin vs. Brody King
The latest episode of AEW Timelines look at two WrestleDream matches in Young Bucks vs. Private Party & Darby Allin vs. Brody King. You can see the videos below, which recount the history in the two feuds.
The Young Bucks will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championships against Private Party at Saturday’s show, while King and Allin will do battle in singles competition.
