– STARDOM has announced the talents who will be working the upcoming STARDOM American Dream 2024 in the Keystone State show, which will be held during WrestleCon 2024 in Philadelphia during WrestleMania Week. Multiple AEW and CMLL talents have been announced for the card. Here’s the current roster of talent for the show:

* Mariah May (AEW)

* Willow Nightingale (AEW)

* Stephanie Vaquer (CMLL)

* Xia Brookside (TNA)

* Maika

* Tamu Nakano

* Saya Kamiya

* Saki Kashima

* Mei Hoshirai

* Mariah

* Zaia

* Buckel

* Mayu Iwatani

* Kogomomo

* AZM

* Oedotai

* Starlight Kid

* Momo Watanabe

* Akari

* Mina Shirakawa

The event will be held for the 2300 Arena on Thursday, April 4.