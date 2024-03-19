wrestling / News
AEW, TNA, & CMLL Wrestlers Set for STARDOM Show at WrestleCon Next Month
March 19, 2024 | Posted by
– STARDOM has announced the talents who will be working the upcoming STARDOM American Dream 2024 in the Keystone State show, which will be held during WrestleCon 2024 in Philadelphia during WrestleMania Week. Multiple AEW and CMLL talents have been announced for the card. Here’s the current roster of talent for the show:
* Mariah May (AEW)
* Willow Nightingale (AEW)
* Stephanie Vaquer (CMLL)
* Xia Brookside (TNA)
* Maika
* Tamu Nakano
* Saya Kamiya
* Saki Kashima
* Mei Hoshirai
* Mariah
* Zaia
* Buckel
* Mayu Iwatani
* Kogomomo
* AZM
* Oedotai
* Starlight Kid
* Momo Watanabe
* Akari
* Mina Shirakawa
The event will be held for the 2300 Arena on Thursday, April 4.
