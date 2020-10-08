AEW TNT Title Changes Hands On This Week’s AEW Dynamite (Pic, Video)

The AEW TNT Championship is back in its original hands on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. On tonight’s episode, Cody defeated Brodie Lee in a Dog Collar Match to recapture the TNT Championship that he lost to Lee back in late August. You can see some clips and pics below from the match.

This makes Cody a two-time TNT Champion and ends Lee’s run at 46 recognized days. Cody will now defend the championship against Orange Cassidy on next week’s Anniversary episode of Dynamite.

Stop talking and start fighting!

The TNT Championship is on the line as @dustinrhodes looks to dethrone @ThisBrodieLee! #AEWDynamite. pic.twitter.com/Jv6TJhpGUi — ALL ELITE WRESTLING (@AEwrestling) September 10, 2020

.@CodyRhodes regains his TNT Championship! Brodie Lee should have kept the belt longer in my opinion #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/k56uRiqpbX — BeyondThe3Count (@BeyondThe3Count) October 8, 2020