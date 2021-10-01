wrestling / News
AEW To Announce Casino Ladder Match Participants Tonight on Rampage
In a post on Twitter, All Elite Wrestling announced that on tonight’s Rampage, AEW President Tony Khan will announce the participants of the Casino Ladder Match for Dynamite. The winner of the match, which takes place in Philadelphia this Wednesday, will get a guaranteed shot at the AEW World title. The first Casino Ladder Match happened at Double or Nothing last year and was won by the debuting Brian Cage. Cage, however, was unsuccessful in challenging then-champion Jon Moxley at Fight for the Fallen a couple of months later.
The match is different from a standard ladder match, in that instead of everyone being out at once, only two wrestlers will start. Then every two minutes, a new wrestler will arrive. This happens until every participant has entered the match. The match can be won before everyone has come out, however.
On TONIGHT's #AEWRampage at 10/9c on TNT, #AEW GM @TonyKhan will announce the participants for the #CasinoLadderMatch scheduled for next Wednesday, Oct 6 at the #AEWDynamite 2 Year Anniversary Show LIVE from Philadelphia! The winner is guaranteed an #AEW World Championship Match! pic.twitter.com/GYz5fl9o0a
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 1, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Nikki Bella Says Doctors Have Said She’s Retired ‘For Life’
- JBL on Past Bullying Allegations, Says He Never Meant Any ‘Malicious Intent’ Toward Mauro Ranallo
- CM Punk, Nyla Rose and Others React to Arn Anderson’s AEW Dynamite Promo, New Shirt Released For It
- Dark Side of the Ring Co-Creator Evan Husney on Fulfilling Ambitions of Season 3, No Word Yet on Season 4, This Season’s Most Emotional Story