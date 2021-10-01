AEW To Announce Casino Ladder Match Participants Tonight on Rampage

In a post on Twitter, All Elite Wrestling announced that on tonight’s Rampage, AEW President Tony Khan will announce the participants of the Casino Ladder Match for Dynamite. The winner of the match, which takes place in Philadelphia this Wednesday, will get a guaranteed shot at the AEW World title. The first Casino Ladder Match happened at Double or Nothing last year and was won by the debuting Brian Cage. Cage, however, was unsuccessful in challenging then-champion Jon Moxley at Fight for the Fallen a couple of months later.

The match is different from a standard ladder match, in that instead of everyone being out at once, only two wrestlers will start. Then every two minutes, a new wrestler will arrive. This happens until every participant has entered the match. The match can be won before everyone has come out, however.