wrestling / News
AEW To Announce “Old School Match” That Will “Upset Some People”
February 28, 2020 | Posted by
– During today’s AEW panel at C2E2 in Chicago the panel was asked about old-school matches they would like to resurrect in the future in AEW.
Cody said they would be announcing an “old school match” concept tomorrow that would “upset some people.”
No further information was given but PWInsider speculates that it could be WarGames as Cody has the trademark for “The Match Beyond,” a term used for WarGames.
AEW is set to hold its Revolution pay-per-view in Chicago on Saturday.
