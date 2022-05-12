AEW To Be Featured At Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront Presentation

Warner Bros. Discovery will be holding its first upfront presentation since merging in March next week, and AEW is set to be part of it. Jon Stieinlauf, the chief US advertising sales officer for Warner Bros. Discovery, spoke with NextTV about the company’s presentation which will take next Wednesday and noted that they’re merging the Discovery Premier ad bundle in with “the best of Warner” into a package called Premier.

The report notes that “The best of Warner means sports, AEW wrestling, the best of CNN’s brand-safe specials and originals documentary films.”

As previously reported, AEW is developing a new behind-the-scenes series for TBS that was greenlit before the merger. That would of course be in addition to AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage.