wrestling / News

AEW To Bring Back Elton John Song For Collision Theme

January 1, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision Logo Spoilers Image Credit: AEW

In a post on Twitter, Tony Khan announced that AEW would once again use Elton John’s ‘Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting’ for the Collision theme song. The song was used for Collision when it started in 2023 until July 2024. This Saturday’s episode will be the first to simulcast on TNT and MAX.

Joseph Lee

