wrestling / News
AEW To Bring Back Elton John Song For Collision Theme
January 1, 2025 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Tony Khan announced that AEW would once again use Elton John’s ‘Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting’ for the Collision theme song. The song was used for Collision when it started in 2023 until July 2024. This Saturday’s episode will be the first to simulcast on TNT and MAX.
Starting this Sat 1/4
Collision simulcasts Saturdays on @TNTdrama + @StreamOnMax!
Our Christmas #AEWCollision episode was our most viewers in a year and a half!
Elton John
Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting is back for 2025!
See you for #AEWDynamite
TBS + MAX debut
TONIGHT!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 1, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Jake Atlas Explains Why Triple H Telling Him His Sexuality Didn’t Matter in WWE Bothered Him
- Backstage Update On AJ Francis’ TNA Contract, WWE Schedule Reaction Note
- JBL Recalls Having Vince McMahon in His Ear While Commentating
- Dave Meltzer Backs Up Rumors About Plans For Several WWE Stars at Wrestlemania 41 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)