AEW To Hold All In: Texas Kickoff Party This Wednesday

AEW will hold its All In: Texas Kickoff Party this Wednesday from 6- 9 PM local time at Texas Live! in Arlington.

Those advertised to appear include Dustin Rhodes, Jeff Jarrett, Thunder Rosa, Athena, Sammy Guevara, The Outrunners and Abadon. Check out the promotional material here:

The event will feature “photo opportunities with the stars of All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor, rare AEW memorabilia displays, exclusive AEW merchandise for purchase, special AEW giveaways and an opportunity to view that evening’s episode of AEW Dynamite live on the Texas Live! screens. In addition, all fans in attendance will have the first opportunity to purchase tickets for AEW All In: Texas before they go on sale to the general public.”