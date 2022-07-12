wrestling / News
AEW to Make Ticket Announcement on All Out 2022 Tickets During Dynamite Fyter Fest
– During today’s edition of AEW Control Center previewing Fyter Fest Week, Tony Schiavone revealed that the details on the next AEW pay-per-view event will be announced this week on AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest. This will include when tickets will go on sale for the AEW All Out 2022 event.
Schiavone said in today’s video, “And fans, get ready for a big announcement of the next AEW pay-per-view event. That announcement and how you can get tickets will be unveiled on AEW Dynamite on Fyter Fest live on TBS as well.”
As previously reported, AEW announced that All Out 2022 is scheduled for September 4 in Chicago, Illinois. The venue has not yet been confirmed, but it was previously expected to take place at the NOW Arena, where last year’s show was held.
