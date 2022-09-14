AEW to Present Live Matches at Tokyo Game Show

– AEW has confirmed that live matches are coming to the Tokyo Game Show 2022. Gamers attending the show will be able to not only check out a demo of AEW Fight Forever, they will also be able to watch some live exhibition matches featuring All Elite Wrestling stars.

Also, Japanese wrestling broadcaster Haruo Murata posted a tweet earlier today about Fight Forever being on display at the event, teasing some announcements. He wrote (via Google Translate), “9/16 (Fri.) ~ 9/18 (Sat.) [Tokyo Game Show 2022] in Makuhari Messe #AEW The first professional wrestling game ‘AEW FIGHT FOREVER’ is over! The fact that I was there and had a sound rehearsal… On the right side of the THQ booth image, beyond the wall…#ddtpro ? #tjpw ? We might have some announcements tomorrow!”

AEW has not yet announced who will be in action at the convention. As noted, Kenny Omega is also in Japan at the moment.