AEW to Present Live Matches at Tokyo Game Show
– AEW has confirmed that live matches are coming to the Tokyo Game Show 2022. Gamers attending the show will be able to not only check out a demo of AEW Fight Forever, they will also be able to watch some live exhibition matches featuring All Elite Wrestling stars.
Also, Japanese wrestling broadcaster Haruo Murata posted a tweet earlier today about Fight Forever being on display at the event, teasing some announcements. He wrote (via Google Translate), “9/16 (Fri.) ~ 9/18 (Sat.) [Tokyo Game Show 2022] in Makuhari Messe #AEW The first professional wrestling game ‘AEW FIGHT FOREVER’ is over! The fact that I was there and had a sound rehearsal… On the right side of the THQ booth image, beyond the wall…#ddtpro ? #tjpw ? We might have some announcements tomorrow!”
AEW has not yet announced who will be in action at the convention. As noted, Kenny Omega is also in Japan at the moment.
We're hyped to announce that #AEW is heading to Japan for #TGS2022! Gamers in attendance can drop by the @THQNordic booth to experience a playable #AEWFightForever demo & watch live exhibition matches featuring @AEW stars!
Stay tuned for more from the Tokyo Game Show! #AEWgames pic.twitter.com/FrfcbspVxG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 14, 2022
9/16(金)〜9/18(土)【東京ゲームショウ2022】in 幕張メッセ#AEW 初のプロレスゲーム『AEW FIGHT FOREVER』テクリハ終わり！
私がいて、音響リハーサルをしたということは…
THQブース画像の右端、壁の向こうには… #ddtpro ? #tjpw ?
明日には何かしらの発表がある…かも！ https://t.co/xoOVv2b4H5
— 村田晴郎 (@MTharuo) September 14, 2022
