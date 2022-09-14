wrestling / News

AEW to Present Live Matches at Tokyo Game Show

September 14, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Fight Forever Tokyo Game Show Image Credit: AEW

– AEW has confirmed that live matches are coming to the Tokyo Game Show 2022. Gamers attending the show will be able to not only check out a demo of AEW Fight Forever, they will also be able to watch some live exhibition matches featuring All Elite Wrestling stars.

Also, Japanese wrestling broadcaster Haruo Murata posted a tweet earlier today about Fight Forever being on display at the event, teasing some announcements. He wrote (via Google Translate), “9/16 (Fri.) ~ 9/18 (Sat.) [Tokyo Game Show 2022] in Makuhari Messe #AEW The first professional wrestling game ‘AEW FIGHT FOREVER’ is over! The fact that I was there and had a sound rehearsal… On the right side of the THQ booth image, beyond the wall…#ddtpro ? #tjpw ? We might have some announcements tomorrow!”

AEW has not yet announced who will be in action at the convention. As noted, Kenny Omega is also in Japan at the moment.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Fight Forever, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading