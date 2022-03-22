AEW To Release Instrumentals Album Next Month

AEW has a new music release on the horizon, with an instrumentals album set to bow next month. The company announced on Tuesday that the AEW Themes: Instrumentals LP will release on April 29th and will include instrumental versions of popular AEW themes.

The promotion wrote:

“Coming to all streaming platforms Friday, April 29th will be the release of our AEW INSTRUMENTALS ALBUM! By popular request, a collection of your favorite Original #AEW Entrance themes that have lyrics will now have instrumental versions provided for you & your personal playlist!”

AEW released three albums last year through AEW Music and bows Who We Are on ShopAEW last month, with a streaming release coming later this year.