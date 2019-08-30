AEW To Return to Chicago In November

– AEW is in Chicago this weeknd for All Out, and is set return there in November. The company announced that the Sears Center in Chicago is the location for their November 27th episode of AEW on TNT.

At this time, the locations for the November 6th, 13th and 20th episodes of AEW on TNT have yet to be revealed. Tickets go on sale for the Chicago show, which is Thanksgiving Eve, on Friday.