AEW To Return to Chicago In November
August 29, 2019
– AEW is in Chicago this weeknd for All Out, and is set return there in November. The company announced that the Sears Center in Chicago is the location for their November 27th episode of AEW on TNT.
At this time, the locations for the November 6th, 13th and 20th episodes of AEW on TNT have yet to be revealed. Tickets go on sale for the Chicago show, which is Thanksgiving Eve, on Friday.
You heard it! We will be back in Chicago!
Thanksgiving Eve | Wednesday Nov 27th | @Sears_Centre
Tickets go on sale TOMORROW at 11am CT at https://t.co/VAt7YJBldU #AEW #AllEliteWrestling @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/5MBQ4KBEkl
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 30, 2019
