AEW to Reveal Two New Locations For AEW Dynamite Tomorrow

December 8, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cody Rhodes AEW Dynamite

– AEW will be dropping details on two new AEW Dynamite tapings on Monday. Cody took to Twitter on Sunday and revealed the news, posting as you can see below.

This week’s Dynamite takes place in Garland, Texas, followed by Corpus Christi next week.

