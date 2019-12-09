wrestling / News
AEW to Reveal Two New Locations For AEW Dynamite Tomorrow
December 8, 2019 | Posted by
– AEW will be dropping details on two new AEW Dynamite tapings on Monday. Cody took to Twitter on Sunday and revealed the news, posting as you can see below.
This week’s Dynamite takes place in Garland, Texas, followed by Corpus Christi next week.
Not just one…
But two future Dynamite location announcements tomorrow! @AEWonTNT @AEWrestling #AEW pic.twitter.com/ElMvbcedEQ
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) December 9, 2019
