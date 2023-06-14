wrestling / News

AEW News: AEW Together Team Tours The Smithsonian, RJ City & Renee Paquette Preview Dynamite

June 14, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Together Image Credit: AEW

– The AEW Together crew did a tour of the Smithsonian on Wednesday ahead of tonight’s Dynamite. Shawn Dean posted to Twitter to reveal that the company’s community team was at the museum, writing:

“#AEWTogether was out at the @NMAAHC …touring the museum and learning about the rich African American history!! Thank you to the staff…what an experience!! #Salute #AEW #ROH”

– In a new video posted to AEW’s Twitter account, Renee Paquette and RJ City break down tonight’s episode of Dynamite:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, AEW Together, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading