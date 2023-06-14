wrestling / News
AEW News: AEW Together Team Tours The Smithsonian, RJ City & Renee Paquette Preview Dynamite
– The AEW Together crew did a tour of the Smithsonian on Wednesday ahead of tonight’s Dynamite. Shawn Dean posted to Twitter to reveal that the company’s community team was at the museum, writing:
“#AEWTogether was out at the @NMAAHC …touring the museum and learning about the rich African American history!! Thank you to the staff…what an experience!! #Salute #AEW #ROH”
#AEWTogether was out at the @NMAAHC …touring the museum and learning about the rich African American history!! Thank you to the staff…what an experience!! #Salute #AEW #ROH pic.twitter.com/7RSeAiIj4x
— Capt. Shawn Dean (@ShawnDean773) June 14, 2023
– In a new video posted to AEW’s Twitter account, Renee Paquette and RJ City break down tonight’s episode of Dynamite:
The WrestleAunts @RJCity1 & @ReneePaquette are in Washington DC to give you the rundown on TONIGHT's epic #AEWDynamite LIVE from the @CapitalOneArena at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/sxiUeYZ7CG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 14, 2023
