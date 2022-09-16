wrestling / News
AEW Tokyo Game Show Night 1 Results: Christopher Daniels vs. Konosuke Takeshita
AEW held live matches at the Tokyo Game Show in an effort to promote their upcoming video game AEW Fight Forever. The matches were held at the Makuhari Messe Convention Center in Tokyo, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Christopher Daniels def. Chris Brookes
* Ryo Mizunami def. Hikari Noa
* Konosuke Takeshita def. Christopher Daniels.
Konosuke Takeshita with a great win over the Fallen Angel Chris Daniels at the AEW Fight Forever THQ Nordic booth at Tokyo Game show! What a fun match. Now let’s play the game again! pic.twitter.com/SoyOojYtor
— M (@MonsterBrunch) September 16, 2022
[Resultats] Lors du show #AEW au #TokyoGameShow2022 , Christopher Daniels a battu Chris Brookes avec un Best Moonsault Ever.pic.twitter.com/Eavldbeoij
— Global Catch (@global_catch) September 16, 2022
