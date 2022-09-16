wrestling / News

AEW Tokyo Game Show Night 1 Results: Christopher Daniels vs. Konosuke Takeshita

September 16, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Fight Forever Tokyo Game Show Image Credit: AEW

AEW held live matches at the Tokyo Game Show in an effort to promote their upcoming video game AEW Fight Forever. The matches were held at the Makuhari Messe Convention Center in Tokyo, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Christopher Daniels def. Chris Brookes
* Ryo Mizunami def. Hikari Noa
* Konosuke Takeshita def. Christopher Daniels.

