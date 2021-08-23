wrestling / News

AEW News: Tommy Dreamer & More Reach Out to Emotional CM Punk Fan, New Taping Date

August 23, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Tommy Dreamer

The AEW fan who got emotional over CM Punk’s debut has caught the attention of Tommy Dreamer and others. The fan who was seen in the stands crying over Punk’s return at Rampage has become a meme online, and Dreamer posted to Twitter wanting to bring him on Bound For Glory while custom sneaker creator g.o.i. Kicks asked for help finding him so he could make him a custom pair.

g.o.i. Kicks later gave an update noting that he, Dreamer, and AEW have all been in contract with the fan:

– AEW has set a new taping for Norfolk, Virginia on November 17th which will be a taping for both AEW Dynamite and Rampage. You can get tickets starting August 27th and find out more here.

