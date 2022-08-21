wrestling / News

AEW News: Toni Storm Appears On Hey! (EW), Stars Play PGA Tour 2K21

August 21, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Toni Storm AEW Dynamite 6-22-22 Image Credit: AEW

– Toni Storm was the guest on the latest episode of Hey! (EW). You can see the new episode of the AJ Grey-hosted series below:

– Adam Cole’s latest YouTube video features himself, Claudio Castagnoli, and Evil Uno playing PGA Tour 2K21. The video is described as follows:

“Chugs, Evil Uno and Cesaro aka Swiss play PGA Tour 2K21 basically GOLF!
Will debutant Golfer Chugs be able to beat Breeze and Cesaro, or will he taste a sweet defeat? Watch till the end to find out…”

