AEW News: Toni Storm Appears On Hey! (EW), Stars Play PGA Tour 2K21
August 21, 2022 | Posted by
– Toni Storm was the guest on the latest episode of Hey! (EW). You can see the new episode of the AJ Grey-hosted series below:
– Adam Cole’s latest YouTube video features himself, Claudio Castagnoli, and Evil Uno playing PGA Tour 2K21. The video is described as follows:
“Chugs, Evil Uno and Cesaro aka Swiss play PGA Tour 2K21 basically GOLF!
Will debutant Golfer Chugs be able to beat Breeze and Cesaro, or will he taste a sweet defeat? Watch till the end to find out…”