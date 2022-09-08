AEW News: Toni Storm Beats Penelope Ford On Dynamite, Wardlow Retains TNT Title

– Toni Storm picked up her first win as Interim AEW Women’s World Champion on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Storm defeated Penelope Ford to retain her championship on Wednesday’s show:

A great counter by #AEW Interim Women's World Champion #ToniStorm to get the victory tonight on #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/w7gq7NFclW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2022

– Wardlow also retained his title on the show, as he beat Tony Nese to retain the TNT Championship: