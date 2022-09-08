wrestling / News

AEW News: Toni Storm Beats Penelope Ford On Dynamite, Wardlow Retains TNT Title

September 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Toni Storm AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

– Toni Storm picked up her first win as Interim AEW Women’s World Champion on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Storm defeated Penelope Ford to retain her championship on Wednesday’s show:

– Wardlow also retained his title on the show, as he beat Tony Nese to retain the TNT Championship:

