AEW News: Toni Storm Beats Penelope Ford On Dynamite, Wardlow Retains TNT Title
September 8, 2022 | Posted by
– Toni Storm picked up her first win as Interim AEW Women’s World Champion on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Storm defeated Penelope Ford to retain her championship on Wednesday’s show:
A great counter by #AEW Interim Women's World Champion #ToniStorm to get the victory tonight on #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/w7gq7NFclW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2022
– Wardlow also retained his title on the show, as he beat Tony Nese to retain the TNT Championship:
TNT Champion @RealWardlow retains the title and has a few words to say! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/yqtLZaXDLV
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2022
