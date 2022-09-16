AEW News: Full Grand Slam Cards To Be Announced Tonight On Rampage, Max Caster Issues Challenge To Acclaimed Fans

– Tony Khan has promised the full cards for next week’s Grand Slam episodes of Dynamite and Rampage on tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage. Khan took to Twitter to hype tonight’s episode of Rampage, writing:

“Recently we’ve been on a great run on #AEWDynamite, a streak of great ratings + quality Dynamites going into Grand Slam! Tonight we’re back on #AEWRampage & will announce a full card for next week including exciting new matches we’ll add to next week’s 2 hour Grand Slam Rampage!”

Recently we’ve been on a great run on #AEWDynamite, a streak of great ratings + quality Dynamites going into Grand Slam! Tonight we’re back on #AEWRampage & will announce a full card for next week including exciting new matches we’ll add to next week’s 2 hour Grand Slam Rampage! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 16, 2022

– Max Caster has a challenge to Acclaimed fans who have picked up the new Scissor Me, Daddy Ass T-Shirt. Caster posted to Twitter to retweet a pic of a fan in the shirt, writing: