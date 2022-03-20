wrestling / News

AEW News: Tony Khan Appears on Hey! (EW), Colt Cabana Plays Fall Guys

March 20, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tony Khan AEW Image Credit: AEW

– The second episode of RJ City’s Hey! (EW) features Tony Khan. The digital show’s sophomore episode aired on YouTube Sunday morning, and you can see the video below:

– Colt Cabana has released a new video on his YouTube channel featuring some Fall Guys gameplay:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Colt Cabana, Hey! (EW), Tony Khan, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading