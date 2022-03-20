wrestling / News
AEW News: Tony Khan Appears on Hey! (EW), Colt Cabana Plays Fall Guys
March 20, 2022
– The second episode of RJ City’s Hey! (EW) features Tony Khan. The digital show’s sophomore episode aired on YouTube Sunday morning, and you can see the video below:
– Colt Cabana has released a new video on his YouTube channel featuring some Fall Guys gameplay:
