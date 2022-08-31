wrestling / News

AEW News: Tony Khan Hypes All Out & Dynamite, Control Center For This Week’s Shows

August 31, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– AEW Dynamite takes place tonight from Chicago, and Tony Khan has promised a “great” show. The AEW president posted to Twitter on Tuesday to hype tonight’s episode and AEW All Out’s Zero Hour pre-show, writing:

“For the 1st time since 2018
#ZeroHour returns to @NOW_Arena Sunday at #AEWAllOut!

Don’t miss a loaded + FREE card to open a huge night of wrestling Sunday
ALL OUT: Zero Hour @ 7pm ET/6pm CT ahead of the ppv!

See you TOMORROW for what will be a great go home #AEWDynamite on TBS!”

– AEW has released its Control Center video for tonight’s Dynamite and Friday’s episode of Rampage:

