AEW News: Tony Khan Hypes All Out & Dynamite, Control Center For This Week’s Shows

– AEW Dynamite takes place tonight from Chicago, and Tony Khan has promised a “great” show. The AEW president posted to Twitter on Tuesday to hype tonight’s episode and AEW All Out’s Zero Hour pre-show, writing:

“For the 1st time since 2018

#ZeroHour returns to @NOW_Arena Sunday at #AEWAllOut! Don’t miss a loaded + FREE card to open a huge night of wrestling Sunday

ALL OUT: Zero Hour @ 7pm ET/6pm CT ahead of the ppv! See you TOMORROW for what will be a great go home #AEWDynamite on TBS!”

– AEW has released its Control Center video for tonight’s Dynamite and Friday’s episode of Rampage: