wrestling / News
AEW News: Tony Khan Hypes Tonight’s Dynamite, Cody Rhodes Doing Photo Ops For Community Outreach Partnership
– AEW presents their latest episode of Dynamite tonight, and Tony Khan took to social media to hype up the show. Khan posted to his Twitter account, writing:
“Thank you to you amazing fans who’ve made the #AEWDynamite 2 year anniversary show possible! We’re Live on TNT at 8pm ET/7pm CT TONIGHT with a great card packed with great wrestlers and great wrestling matches, + I have a huge announcement that’s been a long time coming TONIGHT!”
Thank you to you amazing fans who’ve made the #AEWDynamite 2 year anniversary show possible! We’re Live on TNT at 8pm ET/7pm CT TONIGHT with a great card packed with great wrestlers and great wrestling matches, + I have a huge announcement that’s been a long time coming TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/leknxr5LZi
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 6, 2021
– Cody Rhodes also posted to Twitter, noting that he’s doing photo ops as part of a community outreach partnership with TreeHouse Books to encourage literacy in the community:
“Tomorrow for those attending the show in Philly! Community Outreach presents.
At doors I’ll be doing photos ops – just bring a book to donate please. 📸📚
Help our friends at @TreeHouse_Books Details below:”
Tomorrow for those attending the show in Philly! Community Outreach presents.
At doors I’ll be doing photos ops – just bring a book to donate please. 📸📚
Help our friends at @TreeHouse_Books Details below: pic.twitter.com/EmukOeTeSK
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) October 6, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Adam Scherr Comments on His WWE Release, What The News Has Taught Him
- Cody Rhodes Says He Will Not Challenge For AEW World Title
- Bryan Danielson Thinks Match With Kenny Omega May Have Topped Wrestlemania Match with Kofi Kingston
- Dana Brooke Seemingly Reacts to Corey Graves’ Comments During Her Raw Match