AEW News: Tony Khan Hypes Tonight’s Dynamite, Cody Rhodes Doing Photo Ops For Community Outreach Partnership

– AEW presents their latest episode of Dynamite tonight, and Tony Khan took to social media to hype up the show. Khan posted to his Twitter account, writing:

“Thank you to you amazing fans who’ve made the #AEWDynamite 2 year anniversary show possible! We’re Live on TNT at 8pm ET/7pm CT TONIGHT with a great card packed with great wrestlers and great wrestling matches, + I have a huge announcement that’s been a long time coming TONIGHT!”

– Cody Rhodes also posted to Twitter, noting that he’s doing photo ops as part of a community outreach partnership with TreeHouse Books to encourage literacy in the community:

“Tomorrow for those attending the show in Philly! Community Outreach presents. At doors I’ll be doing photos ops – just bring a book to donate please. 📸📚 Help our friends at @TreeHouse_Books Details below:”