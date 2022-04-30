wrestling / News

AEW News: Tony Khan Attends NFL Draft, Allie Plays Cuphead

April 29, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tony Khan Tony Schiavone Impact Wrestling AEW Image Credit: Impact Wrestling/AEW

– Tony Khan was reportedly in attendance for last night’s NFL Draft. PWInsider reports that Khan was in the “war room” alongside his father Shad Khan for the draft.

The Jacksonville Jaguars had the first pick in the draft and chose University of Georgia defensive end Travon Walker. They also had the 27th pick in the first round and picked linebacker Devin Lloyd out of the University of Utah.

– The latest AEW Games video is an episode of Rage Index, with Allie playing Cuphead:

