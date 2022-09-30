wrestling / News
AEW News: Tony Khan Promises Not To ‘Lose Focus’ On Wrestling, Andrade El Idolo Gets DirectMessage Account
– Tony Khan knows this week’s AEW Dynamite was very promo-heavy, and he promised that won’t be the norm. The AEW boss posted to Twitter on Friday to comment on Wednesday’s show, writing:
“Wednesday’s #AEWDynamite after #GrandSlam was the first Dynamite with 3 lengthy live promo segs in one show since 12/9/20 following #WinterIsComing. Both 12/9/20 + this week needed these promos to follow up on newsworthy supercards; I promise we won’t lose focus on the wrestling!”
– Andrade El Idolo posted to Twitter noting that he is on the DirectMessage.me platform where fans can message directly with him. He wrote on Twitter:
Dirty Dango, nZo, Mike Bennett, Matt Cardona and others use the service as well.
