AEW News: Tony Khan Set For Radio Appearance Tomorrow, Baltimore Date Announced
– Tony Khan is set for a radio appearance tomorrow promoting this week’s AEW Dynamite. AEW posted the news to their Twitter account, writing:
“#AEW GM @TonyKhan will be live on Jacksonville’s @1010XL TOMORROW at 1:30pm ET, talking about AEW’s return to @dailysplace this Wednesday for the first #AEWDynamite on TBS from Jacksonville & more. If you’re not in Jacksonville, you can tune in here: [link]”
– AEW also announced their return to Balitmore on May 4th for a Dynamite and Rampage taping:
“Fans in Charm City get ready, #AEW returns to Baltimore for the 1st time since #AEWFullGear 2019 on Wed, May 4 for a LIVE #AEWDynamite + Rampage Taping from the @cei_arena. Tix start $29 (+fees) & go on sale Fri, Mar 11 at 10am ET
http://AEWTIX.com + http://Ticketmaster.com”
