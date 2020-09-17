wrestling / News
AEW News: Tony Khan Says Parking Lot Brawl Was One Take, Mick Foley Praises Match
– The Parking Lot brawl may have had a cinematic flair, but it was done in one take according to Tony Khan. Khan posted to Twitter to note that the Best Friends vs. Proud-N-Powerful match that main evented the show was done in one take, with only an F-bomb edited out.
It was all shot at once in one take. No edits other than dropping the audio on the F word. One amazing take.
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 17, 2020
– Mick Foley was a big fan of the Parking Lot Brawl, posting to Twitter to praise the bout as well as MJF:
It was all shot at once in one take. No edits other than dropping the audio on the F word. One amazing take.
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 17, 2020
Man, that @The_MJF has SUPERSTAR written all over him, doesn't he?
I know money when I smell it…and I smell money!@AEWonTNT @AEW
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 17, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Why He Thinks Hulk Hogan Left WWE for WCW, Hogan Getting Booed During 1994 Feud With Ric Flair
- Arn Anderson Discusses How Vince McMahon and WWE Viewed Former WCW Employees, His Toughest Opponents In The Ring
- Backstage Rumor on Why Vince McMahon Changed WWE Names for Rusev & Cesaro, Note on Dabba Kato
- Eric Bischoff On Steve Austin Pitching Storyline To Work With Hulk Hogan In WCW, Austin Wanting To Be Revealed As Hogan’s Family Member