AEW News: Tony Khan Says Parking Lot Brawl Was One Take, Mick Foley Praises Match

September 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 9-16-20 Parking Lot Brawl

– The Parking Lot brawl may have had a cinematic flair, but it was done in one take according to Tony Khan. Khan posted to Twitter to note that the Best Friends vs. Proud-N-Powerful match that main evented the show was done in one take, with only an F-bomb edited out.

– Mick Foley was a big fan of the Parking Lot Brawl, posting to Twitter to praise the bout as well as MJF:

