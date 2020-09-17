AEW News: Tony Khan Says Parking Lot Brawl Was One Take, Mick Foley Praises Match

– The Parking Lot brawl may have had a cinematic flair, but it was done in one take according to Tony Khan. Khan posted to Twitter to note that the Best Friends vs. Proud-N-Powerful match that main evented the show was done in one take, with only an F-bomb edited out.

It was all shot at once in one take. No edits other than dropping the audio on the F word. One amazing take. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 17, 2020

– Mick Foley was a big fan of the Parking Lot Brawl, posting to Twitter to praise the bout as well as MJF:

It was all shot at once in one take. No edits other than dropping the audio on the F word. One amazing take. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 17, 2020