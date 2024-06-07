wrestling / News
AEW News: Tony Khan Speaks At Activate Conference, AEW Releases Pride Shirt
– Tony Khan was a speaker at the Activate Conference earlier this week. PWInsider reports that Khan spoke as part of a panel discussion alongside a member of the WBD board at the conference in Santa Barbara.
– AEW has released their Pride shirt for this year. The company released their Pride shirt for this year as you can see below, with $2.55 of every shirt sold to be donated to The Trevor Project. The Trevor Project is focuses on suicide prevention efforts among LGBTQ+ youth, and you can find out more about them here.
The 2024 @AEW Pride shirt has arrived! Get yours today at https://t.co/9hHlXpdq0X! A portion of proceeds will be donated to The @TrevorProject!https://t.co/DzbdbhjQV1#shopaew #aew #aewdynamite #aewrampage #aewcollision pic.twitter.com/neS94zUhQi
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) June 5, 2024