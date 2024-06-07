AEW News: Tony Khan Speaks At Activate Conference, AEW Releases Pride Shirt

– Tony Khan was a speaker at the Activate Conference earlier this week. PWInsider reports that Khan spoke as part of a panel discussion alongside a member of the WBD board at the conference in Santa Barbara.

– AEW has released their Pride shirt for this year. The company released their Pride shirt for this year as you can see below, with $2.55 of every shirt sold to be donated to The Trevor Project. The Trevor Project is focuses on suicide prevention efforts among LGBTQ+ youth, and you can find out more about them here.