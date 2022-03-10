AEW News: Tony Khan Thanks Fans For Dynamite Ratings Increase, First Jeff Hardy AEW Shirt

– Tony Khan took to social media to thank AEW’s fanbase after last night’s Dynamite saw a ratings increase. As noted, Dynamite’s rating in the 18 – 49 demographic was up to a 0.40, though the viewership slipped by 2% to 945,000 viewers. Khan posted to Twitter on Thursday afternoon, writing:

“Thank you wrestling fans who helped make #AEWDynamite the number 1 ranked show on cable/satellite yesterday! It’s been an amazing week for @AEW already with a great Revolution ppv + Dynamite ranked #1 on Wednesday, + we’re back tomorrow for Friday Night #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama!”

– AEW has released their first T-shirt for Jeff Hardy following his debut at last night’s Dynamite, as you can see below: