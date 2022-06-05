wrestling / News

AEW News: Tony Schiavone On This Week’s Hey! (EW), Thunder Rosa Pays Tribute to Uvalde Victims

June 5, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tony Schiavone Image Credit: AEW

– Tony Schiavone is the guest on this week’s episode of Hey! (EW), and the video is online. You can see the full video below:

– Thunder Rosa paid tribute to the victims of the Uvalde school shooting in her latest video blog. You can see the video below, described as follows:

“Before Double or Nothing, I stopped at the Grand Canyon and visited an elementary school in Las Vegas; unbeknownst to me, tragedy had hit close to my community in Texas.”

