AEW News: Tony Schiavone On This Week’s Hey! (EW), Thunder Rosa Pays Tribute to Uvalde Victims
– Tony Schiavone is the guest on this week’s episode of Hey! (EW), and the video is online. You can see the full video below:
– Thunder Rosa paid tribute to the victims of the Uvalde school shooting in her latest video blog. You can see the video below, described as follows:
“Before Double or Nothing, I stopped at the Grand Canyon and visited an elementary school in Las Vegas; unbeknownst to me, tragedy had hit close to my community in Texas.”