AEW Reportedly Files Trademark for ‘All Elite Feast’

– Fightful reports that AEW filed a new trademark recently for the term, “All Elite Feast.” The trademark was filed yesterday (July 14) with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). The new trademark appears to be tied to kitchenware and dining merchandise products in the works from AEW.

The following list of products was also revealed in relation to the USPTO trademark filing:

* Non-electric cookware, namely, pots, pans, and dishes; Flatware being plates and saucers; Drinkware; Cups; Mugs; Utensils for barbecues, namely, forks, tongs, turners; Kitchen containers

* Shirts; Pants; T-shirts; Sweatshirts; Shorts; Headwear; Footwear; Socks; Undergarments

* Prepared meals consisting primarily of meat, fish, poultry or vegetables

It’s still unclear how AEW intends to implement the All Elite Feast trademark.