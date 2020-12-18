AEW Trademark On Stadium Stampede Suspended

Heel by Nature reports that AEW’s trademark on ‘Stadium Stampede’, the unique match they held at Double or Nothing back in May, has been suspended. The USPTO sent the notice of suspension on December 7, noting that it was due to “likelihood of confusion with the registered mark.” On December 3, AEW sent them an application specifying no exclusive right to use the word Stadium, but failed to argue why they should be given a wrestling-related trademark for “Stampede.”

The letter reads:



