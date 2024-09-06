wrestling / News
AEW Files To Trademark ‘The Clone’ and ‘El Clon’
September 6, 2024 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling has filed to trademark two terms for AEW programming, which include ‘The Clone’ and ‘El Clon’. It’s unknown how they will be used, but the trademark is for “live appearances by a professional wrestler.”
Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.